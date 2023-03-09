Muley Fanatics Foundation: Inaugural event focuses on mule deer

Inaugural event focuses on mule deer

Game and Fish and the Muley Fanatic Foundation team up in Rock Springs this month

By Joshua W.D. Coursey

The Muley Fanatic Foundation and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department are teaming up to host Mule Deer Days March 10-11 at the Sweetwater County Events Complex in Rock Springs for an event that is expected to become the mule deer conservation event of the Cowboy State.

Organized to promote and celebrate an iconic species of the American West, the event will showcase conservation work for mule deer, a species that has significantly declined during the last three decades.

Mule deer conservation continues to be a high priority for Game and Fish and is the primary reason for the inception of the Muley Fanatic Foundation, which was established in 2012. “We are excited to partner with the Muley Fanatic Foundation to host Mule Deer Days in what is

destined to become an annual event,” said Brian Nesvik, Game and Fish director. “The Muley Fanatic Foundation has proven over the last decade its commitment to mule deer conservation and this event is going to raise the bar to bring awareness and celebrate the accomplishments and challenges that mule deer face, as well as bring sportsmen and sportswomen together to celebrate our hunting heritage.”

Both days offer a magnificent display of mule deer harvested in Wyoming. Game and Fish will have opportunities for the whole family including indoor archery and air rifle shooting, wildlife crime scene investigation, migration obstacle course, wildlife identification station, hunter education ethics trail, and a mule deer worksheet to understand the unique characteristics and traits that make mule deer unique and the Poach Coach, an old stagecoach that is used by the Wyoming Game Wardens Association that showcases how they catch poachers.

A multitude of national-based vendors from some of the biggest names in the hunting industry will provide product demonstrations. Some of the vendors include: KUIU, Weatherby, Kenetrek, Lucid Optics, and Phone Skope. There also will be several giveaways and raffles, including a 200-gun raffle that features a variety of different firearms of varying makes and models, a custom-built Tuff Stuff Overland adventure trailer, a 2023 Wyoming Governor’s license, and a 2023 Wyoming Commissioner’s license.

Several engaging seminars are scheduled during the event that cover a variety of topics such as migration, habitat, licensing, shed collection, grizzly bears, chronic wasting disease, taxidermy, red-dots in the field, choosing the right optics, predator calling, wildlife crossings, Wyoming Wildlife magazine and more.

Funds from this event will benefit mule deer in Wyoming with 70 percent of the net revenue generated going to mule deer-based projects in the state. Those funds will be allocated by an all-volunteer committee made up of Wyoming sportsmen and sportswomen. For more information and tickets go to muleyfanatic.org or call the Muley Fanatic Foundation office at 307-875-3133.

— Joshua W.D. Coursey is the President/CEO of the Muley Fanatic Foundation.

