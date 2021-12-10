My Ascension: A film to spread hope and fight suicide

If you or someone you know is experiencing a crisis or thinking about suicide, please contact 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Sweetwater County Prevention Coalition would like to invite you to a virtual film screening and discussion for My Ascension.

My Ascension is a film that was created to inspire and educate audiences while providing a spark to help individuals and communities enhance suicide prevention efforts and save lives.

My Ascension follows 16-year-old Emma Benoit, who was left paralyzed after her suicide attempt, as she works to walk again, and inspire others with her story.

Why this film is needed:

20 young people die by suicide every day in the U.S. Suicide is a silent epidemic that is not receiving the attention it deserves. It is the second leading cause of death for young people under 25, and there are approximately 1.2 million suicide attempts every year. The ripple effects of these deaths and attempts devastate millions more.

Please follow the link on the flyer to register for this FREE virtual event.

Parents, please watch this with your teens so you can see this discussion afterward, and maybe spark a discussion of your own. Stigma is perpetuated when we don’t talk about hard topics like suicide.

If you need any more information or any resources about suicide prevention, please contact Shelby Gordon with the Sweetwater County Prevention Coalition at 307-352-6677.

(This is a paid advertisement and does not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of Wyo4News management and staff. We reserve the right to delete any, and all, comments. If your business would like to advertise with Wyo4News please contact our sales team here.)