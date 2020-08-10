New “Explore Rock Springs and Green River, WY” Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism Visitor Center

On July 1, 2020, Sweetwater County Joint Travel and Tourism unveiled the new Explore Rock Springs and Green River, WY Visitor Center at 1641 Elk Street. Serving as a hub to provide information on attractions and amenities in the area, the new visitor center aims to engage with travelers as they pass through the busy intersection off of Interstate 80.

Executive Director of Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism Jenissa Meredith is “looking forward to engaging with visitors who are traveling to and from the National Parks located in Wyoming, and showcasing everything that is great about Rock Springs and Green River.” The new Elk Street visitor center will operate with the same focus as the Rock Springs and Green River Chamber visitor centers.

Maps, displays, and pictures adorn the walls of the new Elk Street visitor center and depict a colorful representation of the beautiful surroundings we live and play in. Flaming Gorge Country is a big focus for the visitor center – from its tranquil waters and majestic rock formations, travelers who visit can learn about Flaming Gorge National Recreation Area and all that it has to offer.

Beginning in the summer of 2021, Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism will offer full-day Flaming Gorge Tours. The tour will begin at 1641 Elk Street and take visitors all around Flaming Gorge, showcasing areas such as Firehole Canyon, Flaming Gorge Dam, Sheep Creek Bay Overlook, Buckboard Marina and includes lunch at Red Canyon Lodge or Flaming Gorge Resort. A list of items to bring and the day’s itinerary can be found on the Tour Wyoming web site.

Whether it be scenic drives, National Parks, camping, fishing, mountain biking, museum tours or dining with the locals – the staff at the Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism Elk Street visitor center will greet you enthusiastically and with a wealth of information to fulfill your adventurous needs.

For more information, call (307) 382-2538 or visit https://www.tourwyoming.com/flaming-gorge-tour.

