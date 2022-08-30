New Technology Allows Home Water Pipe Replacement Without Digging Up Your Yard – Aspen Mountain Plumbing

Aspen Mountain Plumbing is the first plumbing company in Wyoming to offer Cast-in-Place Pipe (CIPP) technology for trenchless sewer line repairs. This cutting-edge technology offers several benefits over traditional methods such as open-cut excavation. Some of the advantages of CIPP include less environmental impact, shorter repair times, and less disruption to businesses and homeowners.

After completing a thorough on-site training seminar, Aspen Mountain Plumbing owner Lance Ball calls their recent partnership with Waterline Renewal’s LightRay product a game-changer.

“With this tool on hand, we can bring a convenient solution that is more time efficient to a traditionally messy and lingering problem,” says Ball.

“We are happy to be early adopters of this new way to cast emergency liners that can be deployed rapidly in the field. It uses non-thermal UV light and high strength flexible fiberglass coating on its inner lining, which eliminates cooking effects while also reducing variability from mixing procedures – all without needing any extra equipment.”

Ball goes on to say that the new LightRay LRI system is designed to give your Aspen Mountain Plumbing technician complete control over an ambient cure inversion process.

“With our new LightRay LRI system, our licensed technicians control every aspect of the process. We are able to produce up to 6 feet per minute of curing with our proprietary double strand; a cold LED light train that requires no heat and only takes low voltage for casting – which means it’s safe even if you have some pipes bent in the middle.”

Homeowners rejoice – a new technology has been developed that allows for water pipe replacement without digging up your entire yard

Trenchless sewer line repair uses a small access point to reach the damaged pipe, which is then replaced with a new pipe. This method is less disruptive and causes less damage to your property, making it a much more appealing option for those in need of water pipe replacement.

“This major breakthrough for homeowners eliminates the need for costly and time-consuming excavations. In essence, instead of digging up your entire front yard to fix a broken sewer line, we use one single entry point to feed our repair technology and use UV lighting to fix up your broken pipe,” says Ball.

“The best part is that this process can be completed in as little as half a day, with minimal disruption to your home life or yard work.

For more information on Aspen Mountain Plumbing’s new LightRay technology for trenchless pipe repairs, give them a call at (307) 922-4413 or schedule your estimate online at https://www.aspenmtnplumbing.com/booking-form.

