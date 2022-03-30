Nicotine is Nicotine: The addictive nature of vaping and how to quit

When Juul co-founders James Monsees and Adam Bowen began imagining a way to quit smoking combustible cigarettes in 2004, they envisioned a product that would ultimately benefit society and help them end their own addiction. Nearly two decades later, they found themselves testing in front of Congress for their company’s role in underage vaping where Monsees said, “We never wanted any non-nicotine user, and certainly nobody underage, to ever use Juul products.” Of course, neither has been the reality.

Vaping and e-cigarettes have been positioned as a healthier alternative to smoking combustible cigarettes. Though e-cigarettes don’t have some of the cancer-causing chemicals contained in regular cigarettes, the aerosol from vape devices has not been proven safe. Studies have linked vaping with lead and other harmful compounds, and the currently unknown long-term effects of vaping are seriously concerning to health experts. But there are a few certainties: vaping is extremely addicting, and it’s very difficult to quit.

E-cigarettes contain nicotine, which is a highly addictive chemical that is absorbed into the blood and starts affecting the brain in just 10 seconds. Nicotine impacts the brain in the same way that heroin or cocaine does, resulting in the short-term dopamine spikes that fuels addiction. Teens are especially susceptible to addiction as their brains are still growing and maturing, so their dopamine responses are even stronger and their ability to understand consequences is underdeveloped. These up-and-down dopamine levels is what keeps motivating vape use, but it’s only one of several reasons that it’s so hard to quit.

Nicotine and vaping addictions are both physical and mental. Our brains form connections with our environment, habits and other surroundings, so locations, certain times of the day or people can trigger the urge to vape. Emotions are hugely significant in addiction, and any kind of stress can compound that desire for a dopamine spike. Though illegal for anyone under the age of 21, vape products are relatively accessible, available at virtually all convenience stores, and vaping doesn’t produce the strong odor of combustible cigarettes. Moreover, vaping has become glorified on social media, only furthering its appeal.

It’s easy to see how kids can get addicted to vaping, but what most people don’t understand is how hard it is to quit. It’s the same nicotine addiction as smoking, but it’s far more socially acceptable right now. In fact, one study even found that vaping is actually more addicting than smoking. Even if teens perceive vaping as better physically than smoking, they’re assuming the same addiction with the same physical withdrawals and emotional turmoil.

The industry of vaping and e-cigarettes began as a way to quit a nicotine habit, but that’s like trying to overcome alcoholism by only cutting out hard alcohol and continuing to drink beer. While vaping cessation comes with the same hardship as any other addiction, it’s well worth the struggle. Smokefree.gov encourages anyone trying to quit to identify your “why.” Maybe it’s physical health, sports, relationships, schoolwork or something else. Quitting is a long, difficult process, so set yourself up for successful with professional counseling or using another resource like the quitStart app or SmokefreeTXT. Everyone’s cessation journey is different, so create your own personal plan. You can be certain of the positive long-term impact of that decision.

If you or someone you know is trying to quit nicotine or you want to learn more. Contact Shae Bell [email protected] or Shelby Gordon [email protected] or call (307) 352-6677.

You can also call the tobacco quitline at 1.800.QUIT.NOW

