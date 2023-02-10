Now Hiring: Hager Industries, LLC.

Position Title: Project Management

OVERVIEW:

Manage new potential projects and existing outsourced projects, Manage quality outputs, and meet production deadlines.

PRIORITIZED ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:

Major Responsibilities

Work directly with the facility manager and management team to develop, quote, and see project to completion.

Should be able to manage multiple projects and provide essential skills development.

Work with Microsoft Excel and Quickbooks

Generate and send out quotes for products/services

ESSENTIAL QUALIFICATIONS

Education

High School Diploma or Equivalent

Vocational training or equivalent work experience

Experience

Must have 5+ years of experience in the trades

Some management experience is a must or progressive work experience

Skills

Self-Motivated

Must have good to exceptional mathematical skills.

Team-oriented with good communication skills

Must understand how to grow a business and have an entrepreneurial mind.

Position Title: CNC Machinist

OVERVIEW:

Machinists must review reference materials and specifications of a particular product and plan the production process, including where and how to cut the work piece, the correct tools and materials for the job, and the sequence of steps to follow in production of the product. They also perform the machining operations, watch for problems in the production process, and check the accuracy of the finished piece against blueprints or reference materials.

PRIORITIZED ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:

Major Responsibilities

Machinists must be able to read blueprints, identify the specifications that a part must meet, setup and maintain equipment, position parts in the appropriate manner, attach materials together, test parts and other similar tasks.

Calculate dimensions and tolerances using knowledge of mathematics and instruments such as micrometers and Vernier calipers.

Machine parts to specifications using machine tools such as CNC lathes, CNC milling machines, shapers, or grinders.

Maintains specifications by observing drilling, grooving, and cutting, including turning, facing, knurling and thread chasing operations; taking measurements; detecting malfunctions; troubleshooting processes; adjusting and reprogramming controls; sharpening and replacing worn tools; adhering to quality assurance procedures and processes.

Set up, adjust, and operate all of the basic machine tools and many specialized or advanced variation tools in order to perform precision machining operations.

Align and secure holding fixtures, cutting tools, attachments, accessories, and materials onto machines.

Monitor the feed and speed of machines during the machining process.

Must be able to lift 30lbs from floor level and 50olbs from knee to shoulder range.

Must be able to stand and work standing for extended periods of time (8-10 hour shifts).

Maintains safe operations by adhering to safety procedures and regulations.

Maintains equipment by completing preventive maintenance requirements; following manufacturer’s instructions; troubleshooting malfunctions; calling for repairs.

ESSENTIAL QUALIFICATIONS

Education

High School Diploma or equivalent

Apprenticeship or vocational training is a plus

Courses in metalworking, drafting, trigonometry, and blueprint reading are useful.

Experience

Must have 5+ years of machining experience

Skills

Should be good at working with their hands and must be extremely accurate workers.

Enjoy a creative and challenging work environment

Must have good to exceptional blueprint reading skills

Must have good to exceptional mathematical skills.

Must have good written and verbal communication skills.

Position Title: Inside Sales

OVERVIEW:

Communication with established customers regarding the Company’s products and providing customer service throughout production process.

PRIORITIZED ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:

Major Responsibilities

Meet and communicate with established and potential new customers.

Understand the needs and expectations of the customers and provide relevant solutions.

Generate and send out quotes for products or services

Coordinate the contract review process between management review of estimates, pricing, and customer approval.

Handle the traffic of customers and ensure proper attention to every customer

Resolve customer queries

Responsible for monitoring sales deals and achieving customer satisfaction

Manage a database of potential customers and contact them regularly

Note down the suggestions and complaints made by the customers and report them to the production department

ESSENTIAL QUALIFICATIONS

Education

High school diploma

College degree a plus but not required

Experience

1-2 years of industrial experience

knowledge of office administration and procedures

proficient in QuickBooks and Microsoft Office computer software

Skills

attention to detail and accuracy

good verbal and written communication skills

problem analysis and problem-solving skills

team member

works well under pressure

good customer service skills

