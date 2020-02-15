Opening Soon! Huckers Wyoming Inc.

Hang out with us as we make a trip to Huckers Wyoming Inc. and get some hatchet-throwing tips from Keith!

Huckers Wyoming Inc. is a recreational hatchet, axe, and knife throwing company–it’s like bowling on steroids! While it’s definitely unique, axe-throwing is a great team-building exercise, fun for a date night, or just a great stress reliever. And of course, safety always comes first at Hucker’s.

Huckers Wyoming Inc. is a unique social environment. Whether you’re a beginner or experienced, instructors are always on-site to help, give tips, or teach the basics of a good throw.

Huckers Wyoming Inc. will also feature leagues, tournaments, host birthday parties, bachelor/bachelorette parties, or team building events.

Huckers Wyoming Inc.’s GRAND OPENING is Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 1:00 pm at 642 Pilot Butte in downtown Rock Springs! Give them a call at 307-382-3199.

For more information visit their Facebook page here.

