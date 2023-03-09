Overland Head Start Registration is Now Open!

Head Start is a program for the whole family. Not only does Head Start provide high-quality education – they also support families’ needs, interests, and goals. Whether there’s something urgent such as finding a safe place to live or find food to eat, or if a parent is looking to better their education or start their own business – Head Start can provide support and resources for families.

Head Start partners with children and families to ensure they have the best chance of being successful by participating in their high-quality early childhood education program.

Head Start is a government-funded program and is free for qualifying families. There are several different ways a family might qualify for Head Start, including if a family receives SNAP benefits. Contact them today to see if Head Start is a good fit for your family. CLICK HERE to register today!

to register your child, or call 352-3430 if you have questions or would like more information.

