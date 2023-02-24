Paint a Barn Quilt with Quilting On the Green

Barn quilts are patterned paintings that can be hung on buildings, walls, fences, and more – and if you’d like to paint one, you’re in luck!

Quilting On the Green is hosting a Barn Quilt class on Saturday, March 18 at Expedition Island Pavilion in Green River. You’ll learn how to paint a quilt block on a 2ft x 2ft piece of wood. The class begins at 9 a.m. and ends around 4 p.m.

The cost is $50.00 and includes a soup bar lunch, paint, wood, pattern, and other supplies. You can also bring your favorite quilt pattern to paint.

The registration deadline is March 13. To sign up, send a check and your contact information to Susie Hermansen, 20 Gaensslen Drive, Green River, WY 82935. For more information, you can contact Susie at (307) 870-6587 or Debbie at (307) 871-2469, or send an email to [email protected].

Stay up-to-date on all Quilting On the Green events by following them on Facebook. The barn quilt class is a fundraiser for Quilting On the Green’s main annual event in June.

