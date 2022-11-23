VIDEO: https://photos.app.goo.gl/YSstuqoLteXmCPZ3A

Plumbing Drains And Turkey Grease

Thanksgiving is a time for family, friends, and of course, delicious food. However, it’s also a time when many homeowners experience plumbing issues. Many homeowners don’t realize that disposing of the turkey grease can lead to some serious plumbing problems.The best way to avoid these problems is to be proactive and take some simple steps to protect your plumbing system.

Turkey Grease and Your Plumbing

The grease from cooking a turkey can solidify in your pipes and cause serious blockages. When this happens, it can lead to some costly repairs. The best way to avoid this problem is to pour any turkey grease into a container and dispose of it in the trash. Do not pour it down the sink! You should also avoid using your garbage disposal to grind up any turkey bones as this can cause damage to the blades.

Why You Shouldn’t Pour Turkey Grease Down the Drain

When turkey grease cools, it solidifies and can cling to the walls of your pipes. Over time, this build-up can cause major clogs that can lead to expensive plumbing repairs. Additionally, pouring grease down the drain can also cause sewage backups and flooding. So, what should you do with your turkey grease instead?

Use a strainer: A strainer is a small mesh screen that fits over your drain. It catches food particles and keeps them from going down the drain. This will reduce the amount of grease that goes down your pipes and helps prevent clogs.

Dispose of grease properly: Once you’ve strained the grease from your cooking, don’t pour it down the drain! Instead, pour it into a heat-resistant container and dispose of it in the trash.

Clean regularly: Even if you’re careful about what goes down your drain, grease can still build up over time. That’s why it’s important to clean your drains regularly. You can use a natural cleaner like baking soda and vinegar, or you can buy a commercial cleaner at your local hardware store. Either way, regular cleaning will help keep your pipes clear and free of clogs.

Disposing of Turkey Grease Properly

The best way to dispose of turkey grease is to pour it into a heat-resistant container and then place it in the trash. You can also soak up excess grease with paper towels or coffee filters before placing it in the trash. Whatever you do, just make sure you don’t pour it down the drain!

This Thanksgiving, don’t let a little bit of turkey grease ruin your holiday. Remember to dispose of it properly by pouring it into a heat-resistant container and then throwing it in the trash. Your pipes will thank you for it!

The entire Aspen Mountain Plumbing team would like to wish all Sweetwater County families a happy thanksgiving!

(This is a paid advertisement and does not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of Wyo4News management and staff. We reserve the right to delete any, and all, comments. If your business would like to advertise with Wyo4News please contact our sales team here.)