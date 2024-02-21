Plumbing Maintenance: A Sweetwater County Homeowner’s Guide

Lance Ball here from Aspen Mountain Plumbing, and for over a decade I’ve been helping homeowners like you maintain a smooth-running home. The plumbing system is one of those things that – when it works, no one notices; when it doesn’t, it’s all hands on deck. I’m here to share with you some insider knowledge so that you can stay ahead of the game and avoid common plumbing pitfalls.

Why Plumbing Maintenance is a Must in Sweetwater County

In Sweetwater County, we experience a range of weather conditions that put our homes to the test. With freezing winters and summer warmth, plumbing maintenance isn’t just a recommendation; it’s a necessity. Regular checks can help prevent pipes from freezing and bursting, ensure that your water heating system stays operational when you need it most, and save you from the chaos and cost of emergency repairs.

Benefits of the Gold Leaf Club Plumbing Maintenance Plan

The Gold Leaf Club is Aspen Mountain Plumbing’s premier membership program that offers an array of exclusive benefits and savings on our professional plumbing services. Our aim with the Gold Leaf Club is to provide homeowners in Wyoming with not only top-tier plumbing maintenance but also peace of mind and valuable perks. Here’s what the membership includes:

Yearly Plumbing Inspection: Every year, our skilled technicians will thoroughly inspect your plumbing system, identifying any potential issues before they become costly problems.

Water Heater Tank Maintenance: We perform a complete flush of your water heater tank, removing sediment that can hamper efficiency and shorten the lifespan of the appliance.

Exclusive Discounts: Members enjoy a 15% discount on all our plumbing services. Plus, your friends and family can also benefit from a 10% discount when you refer them to us.

Double Your Labor Warranty: We believe in the quality of our work, and as a Gold Leaf Club member, you’ll receive double the labor warranty on our services.

Priority Service: When emergencies happen, you’re at the top of our service list. This priority scheduling ensures that your plumbing issues are addressed quickly and efficiently.

Extra Savings: On top of the other benefits, members get $100 off tankless water heater cleaning and can take advantage of our annual flood protection review.

For just $36.99 per month, Gold Leaf Club membership is designed to ensure that your home’s plumbing systems are well-maintained, helping to prevent unexpected breakdowns and costly repairs. It’s an investment in the longevity of your plumbing and in the comfort and security of your home. Visit our Gold Leaf Club page for more details, or give us a call at (307) 922-4413 to start your membership.

The Importance of Water Heater Maintenance

A key part of any home’s plumbing system is the water heater, and Sweetwater County’s varying temperatures make it a year-round essential. As a professional plumber, I’ve responded to numerous calls where a lack of water heater maintenance has left residents in the cold, literally. That’s why every water heater manufacturer recommends a yearly maintenance service – to keep you in those hot showers you love, especially when the snow flies.

What Does Water Heater Maintenance Involve?

Yearly maintenance of your water heater can include several tasks, but here are the most crucial steps that we at Aspen Mountain Plumbing ensure are done right:

Flushing the tank: Over time, sediment can build up in your water heater’s tank. This sediment can insulate the heat from the water, meaning your system has to work harder and less efficiently. This not just shortens the lifespan of your water heater, but can also hike up your power bills. Annual flushing helps remove this sediment build-up and keeps your water heater working efficiently.

Checking the anode rod: The anode rod is the unsung hero of your water heater, protecting it from tank failure. However, it degrades over time and should be checked yearly to determine if it needs replacing. A functioning anode rod is critical to the longevity of your water heater.

Inspecting for leaks and corrosion: Even small leaks or signs of corrosion can turn into big problems if they go unchecked. These inspections can prevent costly damage to your home.

Testing the temperature and pressure relief valve and thermal expansion tank: These safety devices is designed to prevent your water heater from building up dangerous levels of pressure and expansion. Ensuring that they in good working order is essential.

Examining the heating elements: We’ll take a look at the burners on gas heaters or the heating elements on electric ones to ensure they’re clean and working efficiently.

Why Not Delay Water Heater Maintenance?

Procrastination is humanity’s common trait, but when it comes to your water heater, delaying maintenance can be costly. I recall an instance last winter when a client called with no hot water—it was around Christmas Eve, and the family was pouring in for the holidays. The sediment build-up had become so severe that it choked out the thermostatic probe on the gas valve. We promptly got their heater back up, but regular maintenance could have avoided the icy showers and holiday hassle.

Aspen Mountain Plumbing Water Heater Pro Tip

Consider the age of your water heater. If it’s nearing a decade or has surpassed it, keep a closer eye on its performance. Considering a newer, more energy-efficient model can save money in the long term and provide more reliable service.

Final Thoughts on Plumbing Maintenance

I cannot stress enough the advantage of regular water heater maintenance. It’s not just about keeping the hot water flowing; it’s also about safety, efficiency, and peace of mind. So, before the chill sets in, give us a call at Aspen Mountain Plumbing. We’ll make sure your water heater is prepped and ready for the year ahead. Keep your showers warm and your evenings cozy – with a well-maintained water heater, you’ve got one less thing to worry about.

