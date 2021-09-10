Pool League Sign-Up at the Toastmaster Bar: Deadline is Sept. 17

There are still open spots to fill for the 2021-2022 season’s Pool Leagues at the Toastmaster Bar.

The sign-up deadline is Friday, September 17th. The player will pay the sanction fee, and the Toastmaster will pay the entry fee, as well as provide the team shirts. The first game and season opener will be during the last week of this month.

For the team rosters and sign-up sheets, please inquire at the Toastmaster Bar, or visit www.jenkinsmusic.net. The schedules will also be available online.

If playing pool isn’t quite your thing – the Toastmaster also has Dart Leagues! Ask a Bartender or Manager at the Toastmaster Bar, 453 North Front Street, in Rock Springs. You can also visit them on Facebook for more information.

Sign up today, and be a part of something fun and competitive this season!

