Pre-op COVID-19 testing available for MHSC patients

Pre-op and pre-procedure COVID-19 testing is still offered for Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County patients only.

The service continues to be performed outdoors in the comfort of the patient’s car, just like it was in the drive-thru swab station.

It’s simple. Here’s how it works:

Drive to Sweetwater Memorial at 1200 College Drive.

Park in front of the Outpatient Lab currently housed in the Foundation offices.

Call the swab hotline at 307-448-7560 and let them know you need a pre-op or pre-procedure COVID-19 test.

A collection specialist will come out to your vehicle to collect the Cepheid specimen. It’s the same procedure that was once offered in the drive-thru.

The Outpatient Lab is open from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays. The COVID-19 testing services are for hospital patients only. The hospital no longer offers no-cost COVID-19 tests. Check with your physician on other options.

As a reminder, the hospital’s main doors continue to be closed to the public. For hospital services, please use the Emergency Room entrance.

For more on this and all that Sweetwater Memorial offers, go to sweetwatermemorial.com.

