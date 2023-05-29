Quilting On The Green 2023 is June 2-3, 2023

It’s everyone’s favorite local quilting expo – and this year, Quilting on the Green will be held at the Expedition Island Pavilion on Friday, June 2, and Saturday, June 3.

The show begins at 10 a.m. on both Friday and Saturday, with the Trunk Show on Friday night. Admission is only $2.00 for the main quilt show and $10.00 for the Trunk Show. An advanced ticket purchase is required for the Trunk Show.

Quilts can be entered to be judged at the event – there are several categories in which quilts will be judged, from bed quilts to wall hangings and everything in between. The entry forms are included in the brochure. Several vendors will be on-site displaying their work and products for sale as well.

Classes and instructors include:

Wedding Ring Quilt class – Pat Stya – learn to work with the wedding ring quilt pattern;

Geranium Table Runner class – Mimi Hollenbaugh – Diamond geraniums make this table runner;

Twister class – Peggy Harty – make tessellating pinwheels with Peggy;

Wild Rose Ribbon Embroidery Class and Garden Bugs Wool Applique class – Luanne Roberts – work with hand-dyed ribbons and wool applique;

Ypsilon class and Insta-blocks class – Deonn Stott – Illusions and techniques;

Machine Embroidery class – Linda Travis – advanced class making a table topper from Kimberbelle;

Snippet class and Bargello Flag class – Mary Wakeley – work with snippets of material in one class, and make a flag in the other;

Some classes require an entry fee and supplies – contact Quilting on the Green to register for classes.

Visit Quilting on the Green on Facebook to stay updated on class information, raffles, and the main event. You may also call Susie Hermansen at (307) 870-6587. The raffle quilts are showcased on the poster in this article and are on display at the Green River Chamber of Commerce. Quilting On the Green is brought to you in part by ExploreWY.

Don’t miss this once-a-year quilting extravaganza! See you June 2nd and 3rd at Expedition Island Pavilion, 475 South Second East in Green River!

