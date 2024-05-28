Quilting On The Green event happening this Friday and Saturday

If you’ve ever been even the slightest bit curious about quilting and sewing, don’t miss this year’s Quilting On The Green! This amazing event features quilts of all kinds, classes, a fantastic trunk show, a vendor mall, raffles, and more!

The featured instructor is Margaret Brewster Willingham from Eye of the Beholder. Margaret helps others to find their creative voice while teaching the skills needed to advance their quilting techniques. Other instructors are Veronica Edwards, Iris Jasperson, Deonn Stott, and Donna Toly.

Quilts are entered in many different categories to be judged, some of which are bed-pieced, table runner, wall hanging, youth and more. In addition to quilt entry and judging, Quilting On The Green features a vendor mall; vendors include A Little Country Character, Leelee’s Gotcha, Apricot Stitches, Prairie Storm Quilt Shop, Valley Fabric Shop, and Bobbin Logic.

There are also raffles to win the quilts pictured above in the official 2024 poster.

Quilting On The Green has been showcasing this event for over thirty years and is proud to put on this show at Expedition Island Pavilion in Green River. Hours are Friday, May 31 from 10am to 5pm, and Saturday, June 1 from 10am to 4pm.

The Trunk Show takes place on Friday, May 31 at 7pm; advance ticket purchase is required. The Trunk Show features Margaret Willingham and tickets are $10.00.

For more information, please email [email protected]. You can also follow Quilting On The Green on Facebook. Quilting On The Green is made possible in part by the Wyoming Arts Council and Explore Rock Springs and Green River, WY.

