Read to win prizes through the library’s Winter Reading Challenge

With the cold and snowy weather, nothing sounds better than curling up with a good book, and the Sweetwater County Library System has a great incentive to do so: prizes!

The library system’s Winter Reading Challenge runs from Jan. 1-Jan. 31. Sweetwater County residents of all ages are encouraged to sign up, read books and ebooks, or listen to audiobooks, and record their reading minutes throughout the month. Those who reach the 600-minute benchmark will receive a finishing prize of a tote bag. Children who reach the 600-minute mark will also receive a book along with their bag. Additional small prize incentives will also be offered for patrons as they work to reach their 600 minutes.

“This year we are encouraging patrons to log their minutes online through the Beanstack app,” said Assistant Library Director Lindsey Travis. “Those who log their minutes online will also be eligible to enter into our prize basket drawings for every hour spent reading.”

For those who don’t want to record their reading online, paper logs are available at the libraries, “Though recording minutes through the app is preferable because you will be eligible to win additional prizes, and it will help the library potentially win prizes,” Travis said.

Beanstack has partnered with Penguin Random House publishing to support Winter Reading Challenges across the country. Top-performing libraries and schools will earn prizes and awards, including author visits and new books. “We would love to see Sweetwater County be in the running for some of these cool prizes,” Travis said.

Signing up for the Winter Reading Challenge is simple. Visit the library’s website at sweetwaterlibraries.com and click on “Read More” under the winter reading banner. The link will take you to the Beanstack app so you can sign up. Patrons who signed up for the Summer Reading Challenge through Beanstack last summer will not need to make a new account – the app will simply prompt you to join the new challenge.

Two prize baskets will be offered for all ages: a Penguin Encounter basket that includes admission for 2 adults and 2 children to the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium in Utah and 4 tickets to the aquarium’s Penguin Encounter; and a Stay-and-Play basket that includes gift cards to WyoMovies, Escape 307, the Green River Recreation Center, and 307 Roadhouse.

“Part of the mission of the Sweetwater County Library System is encouraging a lifelong joy of reading and learning, the Winter Reading Challenge helps us fulfill this mission,” Travis said. “The program also promotes literacy – the prizes just make it more awesome.”

