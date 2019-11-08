Roadhouse 307 is now OPEN!

Tony Simpson and Shirley Robertson would like to invite you to try the newest restaurant in Rock Springs, Roadhouse 307. Road House 307 is located at 404 N Street, in the former Coyote Creek building.

Road House 307 will be open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. They’ll feature great steaks, house-made pasta, and fresh fish. Their menu is prepared from scratch daily in-house and served in a Western atmosphere.

Their goal is to provide all their customers with a superior dining experience–from food and drink to their exceptional staff, Road House 307 strives to make every visit a special one.

Road House 307 plans to be open Monday through Thursday from 6 am-10 pm, Friday and Saturday from 6 am until Midnight, and 7 am to 9 pm on Sundays.

Stop into Road House 307 and see the newly remodeled and decorated restaurant, and try out their new menu. Road House 307 also has banquet and meeting rooms available. Book your Christmas party today by calling 307-382-4100.

For updates follow Road House 307 on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Roadhouse307rs

(This is a paid advertisement and does not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of Wyo4News management and staff. We reserve the right to delete any and all comments. If your business would like to advertise with Wyo4News please contact our sales team here.)