Don’t miss the re-opening of Roadhouse 307

Roadhouse 307 is re-opening today, Friday, May 22. They are open for lunch and dinner. Roadhouse 307 is located at 404 N Street in the old Coyote Creek building in downtown Rock Springs. Follow them on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/roadhouse307/

Roadhouse 307 and Horses and Harley’s Saloon will be having a poker run on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Registration starts at 9 am at Horses and Harley’s Saloon, 1030 Dewar Drive. Kickstands up at 11 am. It’s $10 for the first hand and $5 for each additional hand. A portion of the proceeds will be matched by Horses and Harley’s Saloon and donated to the Young At Heart Senior Center. There will be a BBQ following the run which is included for the riders. Follow Horses and Harley’s on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HorsesandHarleysRS/

