Rock Springs physician assistant joins Internal Medicine Clinic

Shawn Rockey is now part of the team at the Internal Medicine Clinic of Sweetwater Memorial.

Rockey, a certified physician assistant, is working with Internal Medicine Specialist Dr. Israel Stewart, D.O., and is now taking appointments. Paula Bryant, a licensed practical nurse, has joined them.

Until recently, Rockey worked as a certified physician assistant at Donaldson Medical Center since August 2019 and at Aspen Mountain Medical Center since March 2020.

“Shawn brings experience in internal medicine that will help expand this clinic’s ability to provide outstanding medical care, as the only internal medicine clinic in Sweetwater County,” Dr. Stewart said. “New and current patients of the Internal Medicine Clinic of Sweetwater Memorial can expect improved access to care and the same high level of care they have always received.”

Rockey said he always knew he would work at the hospital at some point. When Donaldson Medical Center closed, he said it was the logical transition.

He’s excited to continue doing what he loves to do, solve puzzles. “That’s what medicine is, putting together the pieces,” Rockey said, “solving the puzzle.”

Working in internal medicine offers a lot of puzzles, and it’s often a joint effort. “The patients are great,” he said. “There are some who have minor health problems, and there are those who have a lot of health problems. Sometimes it’s the behavior change they need to work on. I like working with people to accomplish that.”

Rockey earned a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology and Health Promotion and a Master’s of Science in Kinesiology-Exercise and Sport Science from the University of Wyoming. He received a Master of Clinical Health Services through the MEDEX Northwest Physician Assistant Training Program at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle.

For several years, he worked in Laramie at Stitches Acute Care and as an Albany County Detention Center provider. With a love of hunting, fishing and playing hockey, he thought Rock Springs would be a better fit. Plus, he grew up here and has family nearby.

To make an appointment with Rockey, call the clinic at 307-212-7570. For more on this and all Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has to offer, go to sweetwatermemorial.com.

(This is a paid advertisement and does not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of Wyo4News management and staff. We reserve the right to delete any, and all, comments. If your business would like to advertise with Wyo4News please contact our sales team here.)