Rock Springs Professional Firefighters Local #1499 endorses Sheriff Grossnickle

Dear Sheriff Grossnickle,



The Brothers and Sisters of the Rock Springs Firefighters Local 1499 proudly give you our official endorsement for Sweetwater County Sheriff.



As a professional association, fellow first responders, and members of this community, we believe it is important to provide an opportunity for each of the candidates for Sheriff to share with our membership their thoughts and plans for the sheriff’s office if elected. We did so this year by sending out a candidate questionnaire to each of the three candidates, and then we voted as a group on who to endorse based on their responses to the questionnaire.



Your support and efforts to protect and serve this community are unmatched and greatly appreciated. The experience, knowledge and success you bring continues to show throughout each year.



We look forward to working with you and wish you the best in your campaign for County Sheriff.



Respectfully,



Luke Geffre, President

Rock Springs Firefighters IAFF Local #1499

(This is a paid advertisement from the candidate and does not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of Wyo4News management and staff. We reserve the right to delete any, and all, comments. If your business would like to advertise with Wyo4News please contact our sales team here.)