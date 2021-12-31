Ronald J. Fleming (February 19, 1946- December 23, 2021)

Ronald J Fleming

Ronald J Fleming, of Rock Springs WY, passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021 in Salt Lake City UT. Ron was a long-time resident of Rock Springs and a former resident of Little America WY.

He was born February 19, 1946 in Craig CO, the son of Milton M Fleming and Roberta E Luckett Fleming.

Ron attended school in Wyoming and graduated from Rock Springs High School. He also served in the National Guard.

Ron married his High School sweetheart, Donna Rose Schurman, of Rock Springs on December 29, 1965. They were married in Salt Lake City UT. She preceded him in death on June 7, 2004.

Ron’s interests included fishing, camping, photography, and family. His signature look included a pocketed western shirt, cowboy boots, and a cowboy hat that protected his balding head, which was often the subject of his own jokes. He had a light-hearted and good-natured personality. He was known for making people laugh with his entertaining anecdotes and infectious laugh. He could recite dozens of rhymes, stories, and tales from memory. He was loved by many and liked by all.

Survivors include son, Daniel Fleming with spouse Cindy of Rock Springs WY and daughter, Jean Kimball with spouse Greg of Gilbert AZ, 6 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Fleming, his parents, and his siblings, Kenneth and Terry.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am Monday, January 3, 2022 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs.

Inurnment will take place in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery next to Donna.

Condolences can be left at www.foxfh.com.