Rushmore Furniture: We’re Hiring!

Rushmore Furniture is expanding! We are committed to serving our community and are looking for someone who shares the same values to join our team.

The position we are hiring for includes:

Unloading

Inspecting and receiving furniture (lamps, pictures, and home goods)

Driving delivery trucks to customers’ homes

Setting up merchandise in customers’ homes

Handling heavy lifting (e.g., sleepers, sofas, etc.,)

Providing over-the-top customer service!

If you are looking for a long-term career with endless possibilities, come see us in person at 19 K St. in downtown Rock Springs. Make sure to ask for John!

