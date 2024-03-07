Rushmore Furniture: We’re Hiring!

Rushmore Furniture is expanding! We are committed to serving our community, and are looking for someone that shares the same values to join our team.

The position we’re hiring for involves greeting customers, listening to their wants and needs, and providing over-the-top service – even after the sale. If you are looking for a long-term career with endless possibilities, come show us why you’re the right person for the job!

