Save a life and give blood today with Vitalant

Vitalant, formerly United Blood Services, is one of the nation’s oldest and largest nonprofit transfusion medicine organizations. Comprising a network of 125 donation centers and mobile blood drive opportunities across 28 states, Vitalant’s goal is to help people realize their life-transforming potential by offering convenient blood donation opportunities and sharing our expertise in transfusion medicine.

Every two seconds someone in the United States needs blood. Vitalant is able to help meet that need due to the thousands of volunteer blood donors who take an hour out of their day to help save or enhance a patient’s life, whether it be across town or across the country. We are grateful to the volunteer blood donors in the Rock Springs and Green River communities for helping ensure patient needs can be met every day of the year, both routine and emergency.

Vitalant has frequent blood donation opportunities in the Green River/Rock Springs area. Find a blood drive near you at vitalant.org.

If you are interested in hosting a blood drive, please contact Senior Donor Recruitment Representative Sandy Thomas at [email protected] or 307.922.2366.

