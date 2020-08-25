SCSD #1 Transportation Department is seeking drivers to join their team

Sweetwater County School District Number One Transportation Department is looking to add energetic drivers to our team. Applicants must love working with children as well as working as a member within the Transportation Department team. This position is a 26-hour position with a minimum starting pay of $16.78 an hour; more with experience. We will train at our cost. If you are interested please apply at sweetwater1.org. Go to Career, then external applicants.

