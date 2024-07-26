SCSD#2 announces 2024-2025 registration information

Photo from SCSD#2 Facebook Page

2024-2025 SCHOOL REGISTRATION

NEW STUDENTS (Kindergarten through 12th Grade):

If your family is new to the District or if you have not already registered for the 2024-2025 school year, please visit at least one of your children’s schools, or email [email protected] to receive a link to our online registration system.

See our website for school boundary and contact information: www.swcsd2.org

(click on Menu then the Registration button)

What to include with the registration process:

Certified Birth Certificate (KG’s must be received prior to 8/21/24)

Immunization Record (KG’s must be received prior to 8/21/24)

Utility Statement with proof of address

If these documents are not available during the online registration process, you will still be able to submit the application.

CURRENTLY ENROLLED STUDENTS (which includes new students that have already registered online for 2024-2025 prior to June 1st:

An online Registration Verification must be completed online via the Infinite Campus Portal. A Campus Portal Account is required to complete the registration process. This verification will open in early July 2024. Parents will be receiving an email (and text if allowed) from the District office with directions on how to complete this process prior to the window opening.

Elementary Schools Grades K-5

Registration:

If you need assistance with the online registration system the school office will be open on the following dates:

August 1st and 2nd 8:00AM – 4:00PM

To check where your home school is located, please go to www.swcsd2.org, click on Menu, then the Registration button, School Boundaries/Maps.

Lincoln Middle School – Grades 6-8

Registration:

If you need assistance with the online registration system the school office will be open on the following dates:

August 1st and 2nd 8:00AM – 2:00PM

Green River High School – Grades 9-12

Registration:

If you need assistance with the online registration system the school office will be open on the following dates:

Start Up Day: August 8th – Parents/students may address school pictures, get their schedules, locker assignments, pay fees, purchase their yearbook, and locate classes. PICTURS WILL ALSO BE TAKEN ON THIS DAY.

8:00 – 9:00AM – Seniors

9:00 – 10:00AM – Juniors

10:00 – 11:00AM – Sophomores

11:00 – 12:00PM – Lunch

12:00 – 1:30PM -Freshmen A-L

1:30 – 3:00PM -Freshmen M-Z

August 6th– Freshmen Parent Night at 7:00PM in the Auditorium.

Students planning to participate in any type of interscholastic athletics or cheerleading must have a physical prior to the first practice. (Policy JHCA – Physical Examinations of Students.)

Expedition Academy – Grades 10-12

Registration:

Parent / guardians, students must register online. Students will not be able to set up an interview date without being registered with the district. An “Infinite Campus” parent portal account is required to complete the registration process. The window for registration will open for online registration in early July 2024. Parents will be receiving an email and text (if allowed) from the District office with directions on how to complete this process right before it opens. You do not have to come onsite to make updates, but if needed you do have the opportunity of coming in to update through Chromebook Kiosk at EAHS on the following dates:

Seniors August 7th 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Juniors August 8th 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Sophomores/August 8th 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Students can review their schedules for the 24-25 school year on line though the parent/student portal after August 5th. If you have any questions please contact EAHS at 872-4800. Pictures will be on August 30th at 1:00PM.

2024-2025

SCHOOL START AND DISMISSAL TIMES

Green River High School 7:40 a.m. – 3:08 p.m.

Lincoln Middle School 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.

Monroe Intermediate School 8:45 a.m. – 3:25 p.m.

Harrison Elementary 8:45 a.m. – 3:25 p.m.

Truman Elementary 8:40 a.m. – 3:20 p.m.

Washington Elementary 8:45 a.m. – 3:25 p.m.

Granger School 7:50 a.m. – 2:50 p.m.

McKinnon School 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Expedition Academy (Alternative H.S.) 8:00 a.m. – 3:07 p.m.

(This is a paid advertisement and does not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of Wyo4News management and staff. We reserve the right to delete any and all comments. If your business wants to advertise with Wyo4News, please contact our sales team here.)