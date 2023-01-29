See what WWCC Enrich Wyoming can offer you!

Western Wyoming Community College welcomes you to participate in their non-credit course program Enrich Wyoming – Cultivate your passion.

Enrich Wyoming focuses on four categories: Business, Recreation, Personal Development, and Senior Citizens.

This Spring take a dance class with a partner of your choice, learn how to cook in a Dutch Oven, or take a hike on Wilkin’s Peak! Enrich Wyoming is offering a wide variety of recreation and personal development classes for all ages including: Just Paint!, The Basics of Technology Today, and Hiking Western’s Green River Trails.

Enrich Wyoming is also offering two courses in their Business section: “HR Basics” on February 21st from 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM to help individuals with important labor laws, the hiring process, record keeping, much-needed policies, and a review of what the pandemic has impacted in human resources. As well as “Let’s Get Down to Business: a Guide to Starting an LLC” on March 8th and will touch on the advantages and disadvantages of forming an LLC, learn the process on how to protect themselves from personal liability, the need for legal counsel, and other important agreements and tax documentation needed.

Register for a course today! https://www.westernwyoming.edu/academics/outreach/community-education/index.php

(This is a paid advertisement and does not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of Wyo4News management and staff. We reserve the right to delete any, and all, comments. If your business would like to advertise with Wyo4News please contact our sales team here.)