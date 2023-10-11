Simplot is Hiring a Lab Technician

Rock Springs, WY

Job Title: Lab Technician (Rock Springs, WY)

The J.R. Simplot Company is a diverse, privately held organization, with roots firmly planted in agriculture and agriculture-related businesses. The J.R. Simplot Company is a true farm-to-table company with operations that touch every aspect of agriculture, including seed production, farming and ranching, plant sciences, fertilizer manufacturing, food processing, commercial product development, and distribution.

Summary

This role performs all the special analyses required in the laboratory by conducting a wide range of tests that cannot be done by the other lab technicians, including environmental water analysis, pesticide analysis, and trace metals analysis. Prepares solutions, maintains instruments, trains technicians, and performs backup duties for analytical technicians in their absence.

Key Responsibilities

May sample and analyze water wells and ponds for regulatory requirements.

Analyzes the quality of fertilizer products, raw materials, and intermediate process control streams by weighing, preparing, measuring, calculating, and passing off on data taken from samples.

Prepares solutions, standards, and reagents for laboratory quality control and plant operators.

Keeps work area clean, safe, and organized by cleaning glassware, counters, and surfaces.

Prepares solutions for laboratory quality control and plant operators.

Make minor repairs to lab equipment as necessary.

Prepares chemical solutions for use in processing, following standardized formulas or experimental procedures.

Typical Education

Bachelor’s Degree (B.A. or B.S.) from a 4 year college or university

Relevant Experience

3+ years of related experience and/or training

Other Information

Must also be able to stand for extended periods of time and occasionally be able to lift up 50 pounds.

Must be willing to work shifts to include nights, weekends, and holidays.

Computer knowledge in Microsoft applications including Word and Excel desired.

This profile is intended to describe the general nature and level of work being performed and is not intended to be construed as an exhaustive list of all responsibilities, duties, and skills required of those in this job classification.

This is a 12-hour rotating position (days/nights).

Job Requisition ID: 15574

Travel Required: None

Location(s): ABW Plant – Rock Springs

Country: United States

**The J.R. Simplot Company is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and will consider all qualified applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, ancestry, age, sex, gender, gender identity, gender expression, genetic information, physical or mental disability, medical condition, sexual orientation, military or veteran status, marital status, or any other protected status.

