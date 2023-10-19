Simplot is Hiring an Electrical Engineer

Job Title: Electrical Engineer

The J.R. Simplot Company is a diverse, privately held organization, with roots firmly planted in agriculture and agriculture-related businesses. The J.R. Simplot Company is a true farm-to-table company with operations that touch every aspect of agriculture, including seed production, farming and ranching, plant sciences, fertilizer manufacturing, food processing, commercial product development, and distribution.

Summary

This role supports production efforts through management of maintenance, reliability and upgrade projects for plant electrical and instrumentation systems and equipment.

Key Responsibilities

Evaluate potential projects with plant and company stakeholders. This may require working within a larger project team by managing and designing the electrical and/or instrumentation portion of that project.

Serve as a technical resource for plant maintenance and reliability teams to assist with troubleshooting and planning.

Obtain vendor/contractor quotations for the proposed work scope. Responsible for gaining stakeholder alignment on all proposals, feasibility studies, and vendor/construction packages.

Prepare project scope of work documents, budgets, and schedules. Obtain approvals for execution.

Control project costs by approving expenditures and administering contractor contracts.

Maintains project schedule by monitoring progress, coordinating activities, and resolving problems efficiently with minimal impact to plant operations.

Maintain Electrical System Model including Relay Coordination and Arc Flash.

Manage the Transformer Oil Sampling program and UPS Battery Maintenance Program

Develop/Modify Electrical Equipment Specifications for new purchases.

Provide evaluation and recommendations for electrical and instrumentation additions to the facility.

Support new electrical and instrument installations, create drawings, update P&IDs, and provide startup services.

Provide field support to the I&E and DCS staff.

Typical Education

Bachelor’s Degree (B.A. or B.S.) in Electrical Engineering discipline from 4-year college or university

Relevant Experience

3+ years of experience with electrical and/or instrumentation systems in a heavy industrial or process plant environment.

Experience in phosphate fertilizer mining and manufacturing is a plus.

Ability to troubleshoot Medium Voltage Distribution, Transformers, and Low Voltage MCCs.

Understand and have the ability to properly evaluate and troubleshoot power systems and motor protection devices.

Understand network topology and assist in network troubleshooting of electrical devices

Familiarity and the ability to troubleshoot DCS/PLC systems, VFDs, and UPS Systems.

Working knowledge of applicable codes such as NFPA, NEC, and IEEE

Demonstrated ability to work within budgets and to deadlines.

Demonstrated ability to prioritize work and balance competing priorities.

Must be able to show initiative and be a ‘self-starter’ to achieve working goals.

Must possess excellent interpersonal, oral, and written communication skills.

Job Requisition ID: 14948

Travel Required: Less than 10%

Location(s): ABW Plant – Rock Springs

Country: United States



**The J.R. Simplot Company is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and will consider all qualified applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, national o\rigin, ancestry, age, sex, gender, gender identity, gender expression, genetic information, physical or mental disability, medical condition, sexual orientation, military or veteran status, marital status, or any other protected status. **

