Simplot is Hiring: Process Engineer – Rock Springs

The J.R. Simplot Company is a diverse, privately held organization, with roots firmly planted in agriculture and agriculture-related businesses. The J.R. Simplot Company is a true farm-to-table company with operations that touch every aspect of agriculture, including seed production, farming and ranching, plant sciences, fertilizer manufacturing, food processing, commercial product development, and distribution.

Summary

The Process Engineer role supports the production efforts of the company/group by providing technical support to the plant operating and maintenance department to work or manage projects to develop new or existing equipment, instrumentation, and raw materials.

Key Responsibilities

Utilize the MOC process to make changes within the plant in order to maintain compliance with Process Safety Management

Provide technical support for process troubleshooting

Participate in root cause analyses/incident investigations

Provide input to safety and regulatory efforts including PSM requirements and Process Hazard Analyses

Provide technical support in the creation and maintenance of engineering documents (Process Flow Diagrams, P&IDs, mass and energy balances, operating procedures, equipment specifications, etc.)

May lead the development of new or modified components, products, manufacturing processes, materials, and equipment.

Responsible for preparing and gaining alignment on engineering proposals, feasibility studies, and vendor/construction packages.

Typical Education

Bachelor’s Degree (B.A. or B.S.) from 4-year college

A Chemical Engineering degree is preferred.

Relevant Experience

3 – 5 years related experience and/or training.

Experience in an Ammonia Facility is a plus although not required

Job Requisition ID: 16315

Travel Required: Less than 10%

Location(s): ABW Plant – Rock Springs

Country: United States



**The J.R. Simplot Company is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and will consider all qualified applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, ancestry, age, sex, gender, gender identity, gender expression, genetic information, physical or mental disability, medical condition, sexual orientation, military or veteran status, marital status, or any other protected status. **

