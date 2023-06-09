Simplot is hiring for an OM3 Mechanic

Job Title: OM3 Mechanic (Rock Springs, WY)

The J.R. Simplot Company is a diverse, privately held organization, with roots firmly planted in agriculture and agriculture-related businesses. The J.R. Simplot Company is a true farm-to-table company with operations that touch every aspect of agriculture, including seed production, farming, and ranching, plant sciences, fertilizer manufacturing, food processing, commercial product development, and distribution.

Summary

The Mechanic works independently and with other plant personnel to perform preventative, predictive, and routine maintenance tasks. This role includes troubleshooting issues, repairing failures of production and facilities equipment, and ensuring maximum equipment efficiency and effectiveness. This person provides direction for the effective execution of maintenance activity on all machinery and equipment throughout the plant and office facilities. The Maintenance Mechanic is also responsible for the optimum utilization of available resources such as manpower, equipment, time, etc. This person must be responsible for decisions, actions, and failures; must establish clear responsibilities and processes for monitoring work and measuring results. In addition, the maintenance mechanic must partner with others to get work done and work cooperatively with others across the organization to achieve shared objectives.

Typical Education

High school diploma or general education degree (GED)

Relevant Experience

3+ years related experience and/or training

Other Information

Experience with hydraulics, pneumatics, alignments, pump/valve repair/rebuild and general mechanical/millwright duties.

Ability to read and interpret documents and drawings and write detailed repair reports.

Ability to analyze and make decisions.

Ability to diagram equipment control problems.

Strong verbal and written English communication skills.

Good organizational and planning skills.

Must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactory, and represent the knowledge, skill and/or ability required.

Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Physical Requirements

Lift and move heavy equipment; Climb ladders and work in high, precarious places (this list is not inclusive)

Working Environment

May be exposed to wet or humid conditions, outdoor weather conditions, high-noise environments, and chemicals used in the process (this list is not inclusive)

Could be in temperatures of -5 degrees.

Job Requisition ID: 14129

Travel Required: None

Location(s): ABW Plant – Rock Springs

Country: United States

**The J.R. Simplot Company is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and will consider all qualified applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, ancestry, age, sex, gender, gender identity, gender expression, genetic information, physical or mental disability, medical condition, sexual orientation, military or veteran status, marital status, or any other protected status. **

Please apply using the following URL: https://careers.simplot.com/job-invite/14129/

(This is a paid advertisement and does not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of Wyo4News management and staff. We reserve the right to delete any, and all, comments. If your business would like to advertise with Wyo4News please contact our sales team here.)