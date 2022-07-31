Simplot is Now Hiring! Training and Document Control Manager

Simplot is Now Hiring for a Training and Document Control Manager in Rock Springs, Wyoming!

The J.R. Simplot Company is a diverse, privately held organization, with roots firmly planted in agriculture and agriculture-related businesses. The J.R. Simplot Company is a true farm-to-table company with operations that touch every aspect of agriculture, including seed production, farming and ranching, plant sciences, fertilizer manufacturing, food processing, commercial product development, and distribution.

Summary

This role is responsible for setting the training strategy and ensuring compliance and consistency for plant training and document management programs. Responsibilities also include defining training requirements, evaluating, and standardizing processes, documenting control standards, and measuring the effectiveness of both programs. Working across plant disciplines, this role will be instrumental in setting year-over-year direction for focused learning and document management needs.

Key Responsibilities

• Set plant training strategy and using knowledge of principles and practices of education and adult learning and determine courses of action related to training.

• Set direction and roadmap for plant training in collaboration with plant Training Specialists, draw on previous experience, and rely on analytical skills to clarify issues, adapt, and implement solutions to improve processes. Responsible for establishing key metrics to measure the effectiveness and then modifying trainings to meet the needs of employees and the location.

• Provide guidance to the team to ensure that training specialist can deliver instructional information or data about training processes and/or approaches to new hires or management staff to keep them informed of new opportunities and progress

• Responsible for document creation for new and existing plant policies or the coordination with other groups to provide Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), work instructions, training materials, manufacturing formulas/recipes, job aids, equipment manuals, IT system user manuals, etc. across the plant site using personal influence and knowledge of training/document control principles.

• Responsible for setting documentation processes and guidelines to supplement or replace existing processes and methods to ensure effectiveness and compliance. Prepare and report system metrics related to document change requests and training program, to include providing training completion reports to regulatory agencies.

Typical Education: Bachelor’s degree (B.A. or B.S.) from 4-year college or university preferred

Relevant Experience: 5+ years related experience and/or training

Travel Required: Less than 10%

