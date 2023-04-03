Southwest Counseling: kNOw vape partners with “my life My Quit”

kNOw Vape Wyoming

kNOw vape is “paid for by tobacco settlement and federal funds and brought to you by Wyoming Department of Health”. Partnering with My Life My quit, know vape is an informative and evidence-based resource reporting vaping details relative to teens and young adults. The site mentions side effects that vaping causes, “including mood swings, trouble thinking, and general behavioral changes”. Not only that but “teens who vape can have difficulty breathing and are at risk for severe lung illnesses”.

As mentioned, kNOw vape partnered with “my life My Quit” and has a link for their website.

My Life My Quit – Wyoming

“My Life, My Quit™ is the free and confidential way to quit smoking or vaping. Text “Start My Quit” to 36072 or click to chat with a Coach. We are here for you every step of the way. It’s YOUR LIFE and we’re here to help you live it YOUR WAY”. The site offers a lot of great resources like truths about vaping and how tobacco companies target kids and young adults. Not only that, but the site also provides helpful information directed toward parents and educators.

