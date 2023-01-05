Southwest Counseling: Parents Who Host, Lose The Most – Don’t be a Party to Teenage Drinking

According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, underage drinking is a serious public health problem in the United States.

Alcohol is the most widely used substance of abuse among America’s youth, and drinking by young people causes multiple health and safety risks.

The 2020 Prevention Needs Assessment (PNA) shows that statewide, 57.59% of Wyoming high school students reported that they consumed alcohol within the past year.

In Sweetwater County, 52.87% of high school students reported that they consumed alcohol within the past year. Of the 52.11%, 33.5% obtained and consumed alcohol in their home, 15.74% obtained it directly from their parents.

According to the 2021 Alcohol and crime in Wyoming report, 124 underage youth were taken into custody and placed in a detention center this year for being a minor in possession of alcohol. The average BAC was .1380.

“Parents Who Host Lose the Most decreases young people’s access to alcohol by reducing the number of parents willing to provide alcohol for young people. Over time, it reduces the likelihood teens will drink alcohol and suffer the health effects that come from underage drinking”. – Prevention Action Alliance

Parents Who Host, Lose The Most: Don’t be a party to teenage drinking® is a campaign focused on educating parents and individuals over the age of 21 about the health and safety risks associated with serving alcohol at teen house parties and increases awareness of and compliance with state underage drinking laws.

Have a conversation with your teen today about the dangers of underage drinking!

If you have further questions about Sweetwater County Prevention, please contact Shae Bell [email protected] or Andrew Hagemann [email protected]

