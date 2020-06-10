Southwest Counseling Service: Help keep everyone safe this summer season

With the summer season finally upon us, many are packing up and heading out to spend weekends on the water. Boating and water sports are some of America’s favorite past time hobbies and it’s important to take proper steps to maximize safety.

Here are some tips from the National Safety Council to stay safe on the water: https://www.nsc.org/home-safety/tools-resources/seasonal-safety/summer/boating

Life Jackets are Essential

Be Prepared: pack sunscreen, plenty of water, and a first aid kit

Educate yourself on safety tips for any water sports that you are participating in

Exercise good judgment and be cautious while on the water

Last but not least, don’t drink and drive! As of July 1, 2019, the blood alcohol concentration limit of someone operating motorized boats is 0.08 percent which is the same as operating a motor vehicle. Boating under the influence is just as dangerous as driving under the influence and has the same penalties!

Alcohol can affect:

Judgment -which makes It harder to process information and assess situations

Vision – including decreased peripheral vision, depth perception, night vision, and poor focus.

Coordination – which affects physical performance such as balances and delayed reaction time

You can find more information on Wyoming Watercraft Regulations here: https://wgfd.wyo.gov/Regulations/Regulation-PDFs/REGULATIONS_CH22_BROCHURE.pdf

Southwest Counseling Service and Sweetwater County Prevention wants to remind you of the following resource:

Together WE can make it through this.

Southwest Counseling Service on-call services are available and operating 24 hours-7 days a week: (307) 352-6677

24/7 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: (800) 273-8255 or visit https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org. Text WYO to 741-741

National Disaster Crisis Line: (800) 985-5990

