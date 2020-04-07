Southwest Counseling Service: Self-care and keeping it simple

Self-care has become such a “buzz word” but it is a vital tool, and can fit into your everyday life intentionally. However, we all need and deserve to take care of ourselves. When we feel our best, we are able to show up in the best possible ways for our family, friends, and at our jobs.

There is so much in our daily life that is unknown; we don’t know how it’s going to pan out, what it means, or even the timeline. But hopefully, together, we can share some ideas on what we CAN do despite the unknowns. And honestly, these things can be applied to our life no matter what. This is giving us an opportunity to take care of ourselves, and prepare our lives in a way that we’ve said we were too busy to do so.

Self-care is what is going to save us in times of stress. It gives us a cushion, a little extra wiggle room to balance our day to day tasks. We can’t always operate at full speed all the time without expecting burn out, but if we use this time to intentionally build things into our daily routine– we can promote positive health and well-being.

Let’s not overthink things, and just keep it simple…

What is self-care?

Self-Care is a mixture of coping skills or physical activities that can help an individual navigate stressful situations or emotions. It’s anything that allows us to find balance in our day. Self-care can boost one’s well-being and resilience to any life stress.

It is important to note that this self-care is for YOU. This means that you need to make it what you need it to. Find your go-toss that will help you stay healthy during time periods with added stress.

Sometimes, protecting the necessary time and energy needed to do some of these activities can become a stressor unto itself. Recognizing this, Sweetwater County Prevention wants to help out by sharing some tools to make it easier and more effortless to build self-care into our lives.

For those of you with a little more time we have listed out different types of self-care.

Physical self-care

Staying fit and healthy, provides you with enough energy to get through your work and personal commitments.

Develop a regular sleep routine. Try to go to sleep and wake up at the same time.

Aim for a healthy, balanced diet that includes: Easy, affordable and healthy eating tips Vegetables, Fruits, Slow carbs (during stressful times we want to stay away from sugars/carb roller coaster), Proteins, Fats For us: having nutrient foods like eggs for breakfast provides us protein and fat in one meal! Take lunch breaks (whether you are working from home or at the office; take time to eat without work interruptions. Go for a walk at lunchtime (or eat lunch outside). Take your dog (or cat) for a walk after work.



Psychological self-care

Activities that help you to feel clear-headed and able to intellectually engage with the professional challenges that are found in your work and personal life.

Keep a reflective journal. (Check out more on Bullet Journaling: Learn)

Engage with a non-work hobby.

Turn off your email and work phone outside of work hours (It is important to find a balance).

Make time for relaxation (it doesn’t have to be long–start by dedicating two minutes each day (Check out: How to Relax).

Make time to engage with positive friends and family (playing boards games).

Set boundaries for media (limit your time on social media, limit stories that may because you stress, read stories from trusted sources, and avoid the news right before bedtime).

Emotional self-care

Allowing yourself to safely experience your full range of emotions. Feel what you need to feel then let it go, do not let it consume you.

Write three good things that you did each day.

Write down your goals (Check out: How to Set Goals)

Keep in contact with your social groups (via social media, google hangouts, zoom and much more).

Talk to your friend about how you are coping with work and life demands. Support your friends and share what is working for YOU!

Spiritual self-care

This involves having a sense of perspective beyond the day-to-day of life.

Engage in reflective practices like meditation. (Check out one of our favorites: Mindful eating)

Do yoga.

Reflect with a close friend for support.

Southwest Counseling Service and Sweetwater County Prevention want to remind you, we may all be in the same boat, however, we are all experiencing a different storm, and we are here for support. As well as other emergency numbers if you need it…

Southwest Counseling Service is practicing social distancing and has precautions in place, but remains OPEN during this time.

Southwest Counseling Service on-call services are available and operating 24 hours-7 days a week: 307-352-6677

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: The Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255 or visit https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org

