Southwest Counseling Service: Take care of yourself and your community

TAKE CARE OF YOURSELF AND YOUR COMMUNITY

With restrictions and continued change, we are trying to find our footing in our community. We get how scary things continue to feel right now. The world, your community, and many parts of your life feel really different than it did before COVID-19. Work, school, childcare, eldercare, errands, and even basic interactions have all changed a lot.

If you feel isolated, lonely, and scared-many of us do- know that it’s normal. You are not alone. We are all going through this together, and we will continue to grow as we face transitions and changes.

WAYS TO COPE WITH STRESS

Take breaks from watching, reading, or listening to new stories, including social media. Hearing about the pandemic and other issues going on in our world today can be upsetting.

Take care of your body. Take deep breaths, stretch, or go for a walk Try to eat healthy well-balanced meals Exercise regularly and get plenty of sleep Avoid alcohol and drugs

Make time to unwind. Try to do other activities you enjoy.

Connect with others. Talk with people you trust about your concerns and how you are feeling.

HOW TO PROTECT YOURSELF & OTHERS

Wash your hands often

Cover your mouth and nose with face cover when around others

Avoid close contact

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect touched surface daily

NEED SOMEONE TO TALK TO? THERE IS HELP AVAILABLE

Southwest Counseling Service on-call services are available and operating 24 hours-7 days a week: (307) 352-6677 www.swcounseling.org/

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: (800) 273-8255 or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org

Wyoming Crisis Text Line: Text “WYO” to 741-741

