Southwest Counseling Service: Teens and the importance of social distancing

As we all know, teens thrive from social interactions. So how does COVID-19 affect this? Your teen may be asking you if they can have some friends over, or if they can go to a friend’s house.

According to the CDC director, an individual can have COVID-19 and be asymptomatic. This increases the chances of COVID-19 being spread to others, including high-risk individuals. This is why it is so important to practice social distancing, and to tell your teens NO to hanging out with friends at this time.

During this stressful time, teens may struggle with social distancing and turn to substances to cope. According to the 2018 Prevention Needs Assessment (PNA), 34% of Sweetwater County high school students reported drinking at least one time within the past 30 days. When asked how they acquired their last alcoholic beverage, 22% of students reported getting it from adults aged 21 or over, and 20% of students reported getting it from their parents or a friend’s parent. Underage drinking is not only illegal, it can cause serious harm to teens as the brain is still developing, not to mention the increased risk of teens driving impaired.

Ways to increase safety for our teens

Secure alcohol and medications in a gun safe or another locking device. Dispose of any unused medications

There are 3 medication drop box locations in Sweetwater Southwest Counseling Service (2300 Foothill Blvd., Rock Springs) Green River Police Department (375 W. Flaming Gorge Way, Green River)



Rock Springs Police Department (221 C. St., Rock Springs)

Offer healthier alternatives for coping such as: journaling

going on walks

listening to music

coloring

having family game or movie night

virtual social interactions with friends

Free medication lock boxes and Deterra drug deactivation bags are available through Southwest Counseling Service and Sweetwater County Prevention Coalition. For more information, call 307-352-6677.



Southwest Counseling Service and Sweetwater County Prevention want to remind you of the following resources:

Together WE can make it through this!

Southwest Counseling Service on-call services are available and operating 24 hours-7 days a week: (307) 352-6677

on-call services are available and operating 24 hours-7 days a week: 24/7 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline : (800) 273-8255 or visit https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org . Text WYO to 741-741

: or visit . Text WYO to 741-741 National Disaster Crisis Line: (800) 985-5990

(This is a paid advertisement and does not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of Wyo4News management and staff. We reserve the right to delete any and all comments. If your business would like to advertise with Wyo4News please contact our sales team here.)