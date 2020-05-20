Southwest Counseling Service: We need your help to save lives

We need your help in the fight to save lives from suicide. Stop by Taco John’s on 450 N Center St, Rock Springs, WY 82901 throughout the month of May and help support many organizations that run programs for suicide prevention/postvention in state.

We need you here and we REALLY do care.

If you are struggling, know that seeking help is a strength—not a weakness. Remember that the anxiety you’re experiencing is normal. But by focusing on what we can control, limiting information, taking care of ourselves, keeping our routines, creating space to unwind/relax, and staying connected, you can care for you mental and emotional health throughout this time.

________________________________________________________________________

Southwest Counseling Service and Sweetwater County Prevention wants to remind you of the following resource:

Together WE can make it through this.

Southwest Counseling Service on-call services are available and operating 24 hours-7 days a week: (307) 352-6677

24/7 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: (800) 273-8255 or visit https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org. Text WYO to 741-741

National Disaster Crisis Line: (800) 985-5990

