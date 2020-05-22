Southwest Counseling Service: We need your help to save lives

We need your help in the fight to save lives from suicide. Stop by Taco John’s on 450 N Center St, Rock Springs, WY 82901 throughout the

REMEMBER TO STOP BY TACO JOHN’S AND DONATE TOWARDS SUICIDE PREVENTION DURING THE MONTH OF MAY!

We need your help in the fight to save lives from suicide. Stop by Taco John’s on 450 N Center St, Rock Springs, WY 82901 any time throughout the rest of the month of May and help support many organizations that run programs for suicide prevention/postvention in Sweetwater County and around the state!

We need YOU here, and we REALLY do care!

If you are struggling, know that seeking help is a strength—not a weakness. ________________________________________________________________________

Southwest Counseling Service and Sweetwater County Prevention want to remind you of the following resource:

Together WE can make it through this.

Southwest Counseling Service on-call services are available and operating 24 hours-7 days a week: (307) 352-6677

available and operating 24 hours-7 days a week: (307) 352-6677 24/7 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline : (800) 273-8255 or Text WYO to 741-741

: or Text WYO to 741-741 National Disaster Crisis Line: (800) 985-5990

month of May and help support many organizations that run programs for suicide prevention/postvention in state.

We need you here and we REALLY do care.

(This is a paid advertisement and does not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of Wyo4News management and staff. We reserve the right to delete any and all comments. If your business would like to advertise with Wyo4News please contact our sales team here.)