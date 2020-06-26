Southwest Counseling Service: You Can Find Hope After Suicide Loss

If you or someone you know has lost a loved one to suicide, please know that you are not alone. The Suicide Bereavement Support Group meets the first Monday of every month at the C-Street Library in Rock Springs. The support group offers a safe place for individuals to talk about their loss.

Next Meeting

When : Monday, July 6

Time : 6:00 PM-7:00 PM

Where : Rock Springs Library

400 C Street

Rock Springs, WY 82901

For more information call Jim Horan at 207-504-6581 or visit:

https://www.survivesuicideloss-wy.com/

