Southwest Counseling Service: Youth and self-care

We are all juggling a lot right now. Experiencing anxiety, worry, or sadness with all of the uncertainty and changes from COVID-19 is completely understandable. Not being able to go to school, see friends, and not being able to go a lot of places can be extremely frustrating and difficult. Managing emotions during this time can also be hard; and just like our physical health, our mental health is important too. We can combat some of the feelings of being overwhelmed by focusing on our self-care. Having a self-care routine or a self-care toolkit tailored specifically to YOU can promote positive health and wellbeing. Self-care toolkits will look different at each age group.

What is a self-care toolkit?

A self-care toolkit is a mixture of coping skills or physical items that can help an individual navigate stressful situations or emotions.

It’s a go-to kit for self-care and can boost one’s well-being and resilience.

Where to start to help your child (pre-school through jr. high) create their very own self-care toolkit?

Ask them to think about situations that make them feel sad, upset, or overwhelmed.

Next, ask them to think about what would make them feel better in those situations.

Where to start to help you as teens create your very own self-care toolkit?

Think about situations that make you feel sad, upset, or overwhelmed.

Think about what would make you feel better in that situation.

What goes into a self-care toolkit?

Remember this is unique to the individual!

Here are some examples at each grade level:

Pre-K through Grade 4

Self-care items: Favorite books, coloring books, crayons, colored pencils, stuffed animals, tinker toys, puzzles, playdoh, etc.

Self-care coping skills: draw a picture, color, listen to music, hug a stuffed animal, hug a friend or parent, go play outside, think about happy memories, have someone read them a book, etc.

Grade 5-8

Self-care items: books, coloring books, crayons, colored pencils, journal, music, movies, magazines, sweatshirt, blanket, etc.

Self-care coping skills: color, watch a movie, read a book, go on a walk with family, talk with a friend or parent, breathing techniques (breathe in and out slowly), write a story, journal

Grade 9-12

Self-care items: books, coloring books, crayons, colored pencils, journal, music, magazines, favorite scented candle, sweatshirt, blanket, movies, etc.

Self-care coping skills: color, watch a movie, read a book, workout, go on a walk/run, talk with a friend or parent, breathing techniques (breathe in and out slowly), yoga, journal, etc.

How do we make the DIY self-care toolkit?

Use any shoe box, or plastic container that you may have laying around the house

Have any wrapping paper? Wrap it to add some color!

Use markers, crayons, or paint to personalize your self-care toolkit

Write down what coping skills would help you or your child

Place the coping skills and self-care items in the container or box

Self-care toolkits are tailored specifically to the individual! What helps one person feel better, cope, and relax may not help another. This can be a fun and simple DIY activity that you can do yourself or with family! When individuals are feeling overwhelmed, worried, sad, or anxious they can reach for their self-care toolkit to comfort them.

Here is another resource that you can use to help your child create a self-care toolkit:

How to create a self-care toolkit for kids

Here is a resource to help teens create their own self-care toolkit: 9 Simple Self-Care Tips and Activities for Teens

Here is a resource to help build resilience through simple mindfulness techniques:

Building Resilience in Stressed Kids using Simple Mindfulness Techniques

Southwest Counseling Service and Sweetwater County Prevention Sweetwater County Prevention wants to remind you of emergency numbers if you need it.

Southwest Counseling Service is practicing social distancing and has precautions in place, but remains OPEN during this time.

Southwest Counseling Service on-call services are available and operating 24 hours-7 days a week: 307-352-6677

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: The Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255 or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org

