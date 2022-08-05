Southwest Counseling: What is a standard drink?

According to Rethinking Drinking, “In the United States, a “standard drink” (also known as an alcoholic drink equivalent) is defined as any drink that contains about 0.6 fluid ounces or 14 grams of pure alcohol.” A standard drink can include 12 fluid ounces of beer with a 5% alcohol volume, 5 fluid ounces of wine with about 12% alcohol volume, 1.5 fluid ounces of distilled spirits with a 40% alcohol volume. Distilled spirits can include; tequila, vodka, gin, rum, whiskey, etc. When drinking, keep these alcohol volumes in mind, so you know how much you are possibly drinking.

For more information about drinking guidelines and figuring out how much alcohol is in a drink. Go to rethinkingdrinking.niaaa.nih.gov

