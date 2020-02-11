Spend Valentine’s Day with Roadhouse 307

If you’re looking for that special Valentine’s Day dinner, then look no further than Roadhouse 307. Roadhouse 307 will be having four different special Combos For Two. Choose from:

-Half Pound Ribeye Steak, four BBQ Ribs, and a Quarter Chicken.

– Half Pound Ribeye Steak, 4 Tempura Battered Shrimp, and 4 BBQ Ribs.

– Half Pound Sirloin Steak, 4 BBQ Ribs, and a Quarter Chicken

– Half Pound Sirloin Steak, 4 BBQ Grilled Shrimp, and 4 BBQ Ribs.

Each Combo for Two comes with salad bar and choice of two sides and is only $45.

Roadhouse 307 will also have other great specials. Scroll down to see their complete Valentine’s Day menu. Every lady 21 years of age and older will receive a complimentary glass of champagne, a flower, and a chocolate-covered strawberry.

Roadhouse 307 will be open 5 pm – 10 pm on Valentine’s Day. Reservations are strongly recommended. Call 381-4100 to make your reservation today.

Roadhouse 307 is located at 404 N Street, downtown Rock Springs.

