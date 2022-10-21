Spirit of Wyoming 2022 Fall Holistic & Metaphysical Expo taking place this weekend!

The 2022 Fall Spirit of Wyoming Holistic and Metaphysical Expo will be held this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, October 22 and 23 at the Sweetwater County Events Complex.

Metaphysics and holistic healing is between mind and matter, potentiality and actuality. Vendors from Sweetwater County and beyond will be on hand to answer questions, offer merchandise and services for sale, and showcase their expertise to the public.

There will be free lectures and special guest speakers scheduled hourly throughout the day. The Spirit of Wyoming Expo is an exciting event to learn, gain knowledge and inspiration, and grow in spirit, mind, and body.

Some of this year’s vendors include Bad Apple Energy’s Magickal Menagerie of Energy Healers, Grounded Moon, and Edie’s Art Creations. Admission is $5 per person, and the Expo goes from 10am until 6pm on Saturday, and from 10am to 4pm on Sunday.

For more information, visit www.thespiritofwyoming.com or visit The Spirit of Wyoming on Facebook HERE!

