Spirit of Wyoming 2023 Fall Holistic & Metaphysical Expo taking place this weekend!

The 2023 Fall Spirit of Wyoming Holistic and Metaphysical Expo will be held this weekend, Saturday, September 23, and Sunday, September 24 at the Sweetwater County Events Complex.

The Spirit of Wyoming is so excited to return for our semi-annual show in Rock Springs!

We host amazing vendors from all across the country who bring in so many different practices and tools to the holistic community! There will be psychic readings, Reiki, Shamanic Items, Massage, Energy healing, Bio-Feedback and so much more!

Metaphysics and holistic healing are between mind and matter, potentiality and actuality. Vendors from Sweetwater County and beyond will be on hand to answer questions, offer merchandise and services for sale, and showcase their expertise to the public.

There will be free lectures and special guest speakers scheduled hourly throughout the day. The Spirit of Wyoming Expo is an exciting event to learn, gain knowledge and inspiration, and grow in spirit, mind, and body.

Admission is $5 per person, and the Expo goes from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information, visit www.thespiritofwyoming.com or visit The Spirit of Wyoming on Facebook HERE!

