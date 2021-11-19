St. Christopher was built in 1957, as a mission from Holy Spirit Church, this little church is in great need of improvements such as indoor plumbing, more fellowship space, and general upgrades. Jody Brown Foundation initiated the fund with a very generous donation to begin the improvement process, BUT we still need more money to complete the improvements needed. Come join the fun, food, and festivities while helping one of your local community churches! Come join us for the St. Christopher Holiday Dinner & Auction on Saturday, November 20, 2021!

St. Christopher Holiday Dinner & Auction

November 20, 2021 from 5:30-8:00 PM

Eden Valley Community Hall

Don’t miss Dinner, Entertainment, Live and Silent Auction. $20 for an adult / $12 for kids (5-11 years old). Starts with social time at 5:30 PM and dinner at 6:00 PM with live music by the EIO Band!

There will be many different auction items — Christmas Gift Items, Art, Decorations, Desserts!

MENU: Home-baked turkey, stuffing/gravy, sweet potato bake, green bean casserole, cranberry salad, roll, and dessert.

PRE-PACKAGED Pick-Up Holiday Dinner: $15/each (serves 1) – GREAT FOR THANKSGIVING! Pick up 3:00-5:30 PM or until gone. To pre-order, please call Roxanne at 307-705-7480.

Craft Table by Donation: Special Holiday Crafts, Small Children Gifts, Tree Ornaments – Open at 3:00 till the end of the event.

If you would like to donate, Donations can also be sent to:

St. Christopher’s Building Fund

c/o Holy Spirit Church

116 Broadway St.

Rock Springs, WY 82901

