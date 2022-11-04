The St. Christopher’s Holiday Dinner and Auction will be on November 5, 2022 beginning at 5:30 p.m.

This event is located at the Eden Valley Community Hall.

Dinner is $20 for adults, $15 for youth ages 7-16, or $60 per family.

Entertainment will be provided by the EIO band! If you can’t make it, holiday dinners will be prepared to go for a price of $25.

For more information visit the St. Christopher Catholic Church Holiday Dinner and Auction Event Page HERE.

