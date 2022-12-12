Stand Up Against Cancer – Schedule Your Cervical Cancer Screening Today

Women should receive cervical cancer screenings every three years beginning at age 21.

To schedule your screening, call the Memorial Hospital Women’s Health Clinic at (307) 352-8383. If you schedule before February 15th, you will be entered in a drawing to win one of several great prizes.

To see if you are eligible for a free cancer screening, contact the Wyoming Cancer Resource Services coordinator at (833) 660-2004.

