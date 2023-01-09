Stand Up Against Cancer – Schedule Your Cervical Cancer Screening Today

Women should receive cervical cancer screenings every three years beginning at age 21.

To schedule your screening, call the Obstetrics & Women’s Health Clinic of Sweetwater Memorial at (307) 352-8383. If you schedule before Feb. 15, you will be entered into a drawing to win one of several great prizes.

To see if you are eligible for a free cancer screening, contact the Wyoming Cancer Resource Services coordinator at (833) 660-2004.

